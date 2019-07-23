close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson flashes engagement ring for first time

The two made their official debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala on December 2017. 

Scarlett Johansson flashes engagement ring for first time

Washington: Scarlett Johansson flaunted her engagement ring during her latest comic-con appearance, and it is as blingy as it can get! The 34-year-old Hollywood star, for the first time, showed off her bond stone flitted on her finger by fiance Colin Jost, during a Marvel event.

Dressed in black and white David Koma pantsuit coupled with Gianvito Rossi PVC pumps and the bling on her engagement finger, the `Black Widow` star looked absolutely fabulous, reports People.

After dating for over two years, Johansson and Jost got engaged in May. In May 2017, the duo was seen getting cosy at the `Saturday Night Live` season 42 wrap-up party. A source told E! News at the time that they were "hooking up" and it had "been going on for a bit" at that point.

The two made their official debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala on December 2017. 

While this will be Jost`s first marriage, it is going to be Johansson`s third. The actor was first married to Ryan Reynolds for about two years(2008-2010), French journalist Romain Dauriac (2014-2017), and Johansson and Dauriac, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter named Rose Dauriac. 

 

Tags:
Scarlett JohanssonscarjoEngagement ringColin JostHollywood
Next
Story

Katy Perry wants to 'emotionally strengthen' her bond with Orlando Bloom before wedding

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Donald Trump and PM Modi never talked Kashmir at G20, records show: Sources