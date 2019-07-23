Scarlett Johansson flashes engagement ring for first time

Washington: Scarlett Johansson flaunted her engagement ring during her latest comic-con appearance, and it is as blingy as it can get! The 34-year-old Hollywood star, for the first time, showed off her bond stone flitted on her finger by fiance Colin Jost, during a Marvel event.

Dressed in black and white David Koma pantsuit coupled with Gianvito Rossi PVC pumps and the bling on her engagement finger, the `Black Widow` star looked absolutely fabulous, reports People.

After dating for over two years, Johansson and Jost got engaged in May. In May 2017, the duo was seen getting cosy at the `Saturday Night Live` season 42 wrap-up party. A source told E! News at the time that they were "hooking up" and it had "been going on for a bit" at that point.

The two made their official debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala on December 2017.

While this will be Jost`s first marriage, it is going to be Johansson`s third. The actor was first married to Ryan Reynolds for about two years(2008-2010), French journalist Romain Dauriac (2014-2017), and Johansson and Dauriac, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter named Rose Dauriac.