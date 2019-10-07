Scott Disick anxious for girlfriend Sofia Richie on family vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Washington: Despite being on his dream holiday with his girlfriend and family, Scott Disick doesn`t seem very happy.

The latest episode of `Keeping up with the Kardashians,` showed Disick on a wintry adventure in Finland with girlfriend Sofia Richie, ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids reported E! News.

Even when Kardashian had happily invited Richie to the vacation, the 36-year-old TV reality star still felt a bit stuck in the middle."It`s just hard because I`m like, trying to make everybody happy," the `Flip It Like Disick` star revealed to Kourtney Kardashian. "Everyone has different things. And I want you to be comfortable, I want Sofia to be comfortable."

He further let out that Richie feels that the former duo "have [their] ways" of doing things and therefore she didn`t "fit into everything sometimes."I hadn`t really had a second, by myself, to even have a conversation to make her feel comfortable," Disick added.

"She`s never been in this life that we`ve been doing for 10 years. It`s just a lot and then it`s all on me every night and day."Despite Disick`s feeling low for his girlfriend, the 40-year-old star reminded her children`s father to not take "so much pressure on things to make it perfect". "I think you put so much pressure on things to make it perfect. I do that too," Kardashian shared.

"But I`ve been not really doing that as much anymore. You just think like, `Oh! It`s one more experience we have that we didn`t have before.`"Taking Kourtney Kardashian`s advice, Disick with an attitude declared he was ready to "make the most of this trip."