Small Words, Big Impact: How Microaggressions Affect Daily Communication

Microaggression in communication is defined as subtle, often inadvertent verbal or nonverbal behaviours that send negative, aggressive, or disparaging messages to others, particularly marginalised individuals or groups. These seemingly simple gestures have the potential to reinforce preconceptions, create an uncomfortable workplace, and perpetuate discrimination. The negative impacts of these actions cannot be overstated, as they can lead to a toxic work environment and perpetuate societal inequalities. Examples include dismissive body language, patronising tones, and stereotypes based on race, gender, or other features. Recognising and addressing microaggressions is critical for promoting inclusive and respectful communication in both personal and professional settings.

Our lifestyles have grown to the point where we hardly have to wait for anything. Technological improvements have resulted in a quality of living in which groceries are available within 10 minutes of sitting at home, food can be delivered to you within 30 minutes, and you can buy anything from anywhere in the globe. This instantly available world, fueled by high-speed internet and rapid delivery alternatives, has resulted in a slew of behavioural changes, including the restlessness of having to wait.

It is critical to recognise that these shifts have contributed to the rise of microaggressions in our interactions, for instance, yelling at someone out of annoyance, if your Wi-Fi breaks down unexpectedly, or if the blinkit delivery is delayed. Alternatively, if you aren't finding any matches on dating apps, you may become demotivated and lash out at people who have nothing to do with it. Numerous factors contribute to various kinds of microaggression. In addition to a lack of patience, prejudices, conventional ways of thinking, and other societal variables all contribute to the different microaggressions that people face.

Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D., Psychotherapist, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing shares types of microaggressions and ways to address it as well-

Types of Microaggressions

● Verbal microaggressions: These include employing stereotyped language or assumptions, making inappropriate comments or "jokes" regarding identification, mispronouncing or anglicising names, using obsolete or unpleasant terminology, and giving backhanded compliments based on stereotypes.

● Nonverbal microaggressions: These emerge as actions such as avoiding eye contact with certain people, using closed or defensive body language, ignoring or interrupting specific persons in group settings, and demonstrating evident discomfort with certain people.

● Environmental microaggressions: These manifest as a lack of diversity in workplace imagery or materials, inaccessible locations for individuals with disabilities, and clothing codes that disproportionately harm specific groups.

● Behavioural microaggressions: This type of microaggression includes actions such as assigning work based on preconceptions, removing people from critical conversations or decisions, and patronising or speaking down to others.

● Micronvalidatipns: Microinvalidations occur when discriminatory experiences are discounted or reduced, colourblind statements are made in race debates, or structural impediments are denied.

Understanding and detecting microaggressions is critical for fostering inclusive communication spaces and encouraging mutual respect and understanding.

Here are approaches to address microaggression in ourselves:

1. Develop self-awareness by reflecting on our biases and assumptions.

2. Educate ourselves about various cultures, identities, and experiences.

3. Active listening is especially important when dealing with marginalised communities.

4. Pause before speaking or acting to ponder the consequences of our words or actions.

5. Seek feedback from others and be willing to accept constructive criticism.

6. Challenge our thought patterns and question stereotypes.

7. Learn to be more patient and mindful in everyday situations.

8. Apologise sincerely when we make mistakes.

9. Commit to continual learning and personal development.

10. Actively work to build inclusive settings in both our personal and professional lives.