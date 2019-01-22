Sushmita Sen enjoys a dinner date with father and boyfriend Rohman Shawl-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is happily in love with model Rohman Shawl and doesn't let go off any opportunity to express her love for him. The actress is currently holidaying in the Philippines and took to Instagram to share a love-filled picture from her trip and it has Rohman in it!

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "Amidst great company, delightful conversations, a darling chef from the #philippines & yes, #teppanyaki we really enjoyed the food & loved the hospitality, Thank you #panasian #sonarbangla #itc #kolkata My dad in the company of three very talkative souls @kyana.emmot @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #sharing #fundinner #laughter #love #life #friends #family I love you guys!!!

The actress, who has never shied away from telling the world about her love life, earlier shared a video in which she can be seen teaching some Bengali to her Kashmiri boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She asks Rohman to repeat, "Aami Tomake bhalobashi" which means 'I love you' in English. And needless to say, the lad does a fair job.

Rohman and Sushmita have often been clicked together and recently he even accompanied Sush to Taj Mahal where the two posed for clicks. The duo makes for a gorgeous couple who believes in working out together; taking the relationship goals to another level.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.