Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795126https://zeenews.india.com/science-environment/all-preparatory-steps-for-manned-mission-to-moon-approved-minister-ashwini-vaishnaw-as-cabinet-approves-chandrayaan-4-mission-2795126.html
NewsScience & Environment
CHANDRAYAAN-4

'All Preparatory Steps For Manned Mission To Moon Approved': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw As Cabinet Approves Chandrayaan-4 Mission

Union Cabinet today approved the 'Chandrayaan-4' mission, aimed at developing and demonstrating the technologies required for landing Indian astronauts on the moon and ensuring their safe return to Earth. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'All Preparatory Steps For Manned Mission To Moon Approved': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw As Cabinet Approves Chandrayaan-4 Mission

Cabinet Approves Chandrayaan-4: In a leap towards greater space exploration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that India is heading towards its first manned mission to the Moon. Vaishnaw also announced that the Union Cabinet today approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission to the Moon. "Chandrayaan-4 mission has been expanded to add more elements. The next step is to get the manned mission to the Moon. All preparatory steps towards this have been approved. Venus Orbiter Mission, Gaganyaan follow-on and Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Next Generation Launch Vehicle development also given approval," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Cabinet today approved the 'Chandrayaan-4' mission, aimed at developing and demonstrating the technologies required for landing Indian astronauts on the moon and ensuring their safe return to Earth. This mission will lay the groundwork for achieving the key technologies necessary for India's planned astronaut moon landing by 2040.

The cabinet also approved a mission to Venus for scientific exploration and for a better understanding of the Venusian atmosphere, and geology and to generate a large amount of science data probing into its thick atmosphere.

"Major technologies that are required for docking/undocking, landing, safe return to earth and also accomplish lunar sample collection and analysis would be demonstrated," it said.

The total fund requirement for the technology demonstration mission "Chandrayaan-4" is Rs 2,104.06 crore. ISRO will be responsible for the development and launch of the spacecraft. The mission is expected to be completed within 36 months of approval with the participation of industry and academia. All the critical technologies are envisaged to be indigenously developed.

The total funding required for the technology demonstration mission "Chandrayaan-4" is Rs 2,104.06 crore. ISRO will oversee the development and launch of the spacecraft. The mission is expected to be completed within 36 months of approval, with active participation from industry and academia. All key technologies are planned to be developed indigenously.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months