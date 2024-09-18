'All Preparatory Steps For Manned Mission To Moon Approved': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw As Cabinet Approves Chandrayaan-4 Mission

Cabinet Approves Chandrayaan-4: In a leap towards greater space exploration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that India is heading towards its first manned mission to the Moon. Vaishnaw also announced that the Union Cabinet today approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission to the Moon. "Chandrayaan-4 mission has been expanded to add more elements. The next step is to get the manned mission to the Moon. All preparatory steps towards this have been approved. Venus Orbiter Mission, Gaganyaan follow-on and Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Next Generation Launch Vehicle development also given approval," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Cabinet today approved the 'Chandrayaan-4' mission, aimed at developing and demonstrating the technologies required for landing Indian astronauts on the moon and ensuring their safe return to Earth. This mission will lay the groundwork for achieving the key technologies necessary for India's planned astronaut moon landing by 2040.

The cabinet also approved a mission to Venus for scientific exploration and for a better understanding of the Venusian atmosphere, and geology and to generate a large amount of science data probing into its thick atmosphere.

"Major technologies that are required for docking/undocking, landing, safe return to earth and also accomplish lunar sample collection and analysis would be demonstrated," it said.

The total fund requirement for the technology demonstration mission "Chandrayaan-4" is Rs 2,104.06 crore. ISRO will be responsible for the development and launch of the spacecraft. The mission is expected to be completed within 36 months of approval with the participation of industry and academia. All the critical technologies are envisaged to be indigenously developed.

