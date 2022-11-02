From the sun's 'evil smile' to the red lightning, the spooky pictures by NASA

NASA released a fresh set of pictures of the sun last week, low and behold the sun was seen with a wide "smile" on its face. Spooky much? NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling". The images were seen in the ultraviolet light and so the images appeared clear and bright.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, @NASASun wrote: "Say cheese! Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling."

"Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space."

Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 — NASA Sun, Space & Scream (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

The satellite is from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, a program working to understand the changes in the Sun's radiation output.

Along with the smiling sun images, NASA also posted amazing images of crimson sprites flashing across the sky. The said light storm is a fleeting electrical phenomenon that sometimes pops up above a thunderstorm just after a lightning strike.

The @NASASun posted on Twitter, "A flash of lightning Then above the storm, a crimson figure blinks in & out. If you’ve ever seen one, you’re a lucky witness of a sprite! "

Photo copyright Thanasis Papathanasiou pic.twitter.com/iPWbLwuAmq — NASA Sun, Space & Scream (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

These light flashes are a view to witness and is the least understood electrical phenomena in Earth's atmosphere.

On Halloween the astronauts at the ISS also dressed up in various costumess. The four astronauts are seen dressed up as a pirate, werewolves and other interesting characters.

The offical twitter handle of NASA shared the image captioned, "It’s time to suit up, astronauts! Are you, your friends, or kiddos wearing a space costume this Halloween? Share it with us using #NASACostume so we can see!"

Are you, your friends, or kiddos wearing a space costume this Halloween? Share it with us using #NASACostume so we can see! pic.twitter.com/OjHYEsfb9M — NASA (@NASA) October 29, 2022

People are going gaga over these pictures and sharing memes.