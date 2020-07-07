हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brain-eating amoeba

Rare case of brain-eating amoeba confirmed in Florida, residents warned to avoid nasal contact with tap water

Scientists have confirmed a rare case of a brain-eating amoeba in the Hillsborough County of Florida and warned the residents to avoid nasal contact with tap water.

Rare case of brain-eating amoeba confirmed in Florida, residents warned to avoid nasal contact with tap water

FLORIDA: Scientists have confirmed a rare case of a brain-eating amoeba in the Hillsborough County of Florida and warned the residents to avoid nasal contact with tap water.

The warning from the Health Department of Florida came after it was confirmed that one of the residents has contracted Naegleria fowleri or the brain-eating amoeba, according to a CBS report.

Naegleria fowleri, the microscopic single-celled amoeba, is known for infecting the brain tissues. 

The disease is commonly called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). These microbes are found in warm freshwater and enter the body through the nose and travel up to the brain and the spinal cord.

Some of the initial symptoms of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting and stiff neck.

As the amoeba starts to attack the brain tissue, one can also experience confusion, lack of attention, loss of bodily control, seizures and hallucinations.

Scientists say that Naegleria fowleri is found in warm freshwater such as lakers, rivers and hot springs, and also in swimming pools that aren't properly chlorinated.

In order to keep themselves safe, the Health Department of Florida has warned people to avoid swimming in freshwater sources like lakes, especially when the water is warm.

The notice also mentioned that there have been only 37 reported cases of the amoeba in Florida since 1962.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only four people in the US out of 145 have survived brain-eating amoeba infection from 1962 to 2018.

"Adverse health effects on humans can be prevented by avoiding nasal contact with the waters, since the amoeba enters through nasal passages," the health department said in its advisory. 

Tags:
Brain-eating amoebaNaegleria fowleriFloridaCentre for Disease Control and Prevention
Next
Story

Tsukuba University researchers create Carbon-based material, harder than diamond
  • 7,19,665Confirmed
  • 20,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,14,95,412Confirmed
  • 5,35,185Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M38S

5 big revelations so far over Vikas Dubey's absconding, Vikas is absconding for more than 100 hours