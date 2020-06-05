हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asteroids

Asteroid 2020 KA6 to pass by earth today – Here’s all you want to know

On June 5 and June 6, total five asteroids will fly by the earth.

Asteroid 2020 KA6 to pass by earth today – Here’s all you want to know
Representational Image

New Delhi: Asteroid 2020 KA6, will safely fly by the earth within distance of 0.02987 astronomical units on Friday, 05 June 2020.
According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the object 2020 KA6 that would hurtle by Earth on June 5 ranges in 12m-28m in diameter. 

There is no danger of the asteroid hitting Earth during its upcoming visit while scientists believe that the asteroid will burn out in the atmosphere.

On June 5 and June 6, total five asteroids will fly by the earth.

The largest asteroid named ‘163348 (2002 NN4)’ which is estimated to be between 250m and 570m in diameter would fly by Earth on June 6. This huge asteroid would fly at a distance of 50.9 lakh km from Earth.

Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun, but their orbits bring them into Earth's neighbourhood - within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.

Most of the rocky asteroids originally formed in the warmer inner solar system between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, while comets, composed mostly of water ice with embedded dust particles, formed in the cold outer solar system.

Tags:
AsteroidsNASAComet
Next
Story

Volcanic super-eruptions associated with Yellowstone hotspot track announced
  • 2,26,770Confirmed
  • 6,348Deaths

Full coverage

  • 65,73,286Confirmed
  • 3,87,898Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M30S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day