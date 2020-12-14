हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

China's moon probe begins journey back to Earth with lunar samples

A Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the moon has begun its journey back to Earth putting China on course to become the first country to successfully retrieve lunar samples since the 1970s.

China&#039;s moon probe begins journey back to Earth with lunar samples

A Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the moon has begun its journey back to Earth, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday (December 13), putting China on course to become the first country to successfully retrieve lunar samples since the 1970s.

Engines on the Chang'e-5 probe were ignited 230 km (143 miles) from the lunar surface early on Sunday (December 13), Beijing time, before being shut down after 22 minutes with the craft on a trajectory towards Earth, Xinhua said, citing a China National Space Administration statement.

A successful landing in Inner Mongolia would make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union. The plan was to collect 2 kg (4.4 lbs) of samples, although it has not been disclosed how much was actually gathered.

The Chang'e-5 was launched on Nov. 24 and a lander vehicle touched down on the moon on Dec. 1. The mission was expected to take around 23 days in total.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChinaChinese spacecraftChang'e-5 lunar mission
Next
Story

PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on December 17: ISRO
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M56S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will Mamta return to power through Murder marketing?