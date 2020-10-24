हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

Coming soon! NASA to reveal exciting new discovery about Moon

The announcement will be made from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) at a media teleconference.

Coming soon! NASA to reveal exciting new discovery about Moon

In a major development, NASA has said that it will announce an exciting new discovery about the Moon on October 26 (Monday). The announcement will be made from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) at a media teleconference at 12 pm (EDT) which is 9.30 pm (IST).

The audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency’s website. This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration.

NASA tweeted, "Mark your calendars: We will be revealing a new discovery about the surface of the Moon from our airborne SOFIA Telescope observatory, and YOU are invited. Pencil us in for 12pm ET on Monday, Oct. 26!"

Under NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for the next giant leap--a human exploration of Mars as early as the 2030s. Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system.

The briefing participants are:

Paul Hertz, Astrophysics division director at NASA Headquarters, Washington
Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters
Casey Honniball, postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland
Naseem Rangwala, project scientist for the SOFIA mission, NASA’s Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, California

As the world’s largest airborne observatory, SOFIA is a modified 747 that flies high in the atmosphere to provide its nearly 9-foot telescope with a clear view of the universe and objects in our solar system. Flying above 99 per cent of the atmosphere’s obscuring water vapor, SOFIA observes in infrared wavelengths and can detect phenomena impossible to see with visible light.

Tags:
NASAMoonSOFIAStratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy
Next
Story

Researchers find new organ in throat that may help in treatment of cancer - Details here
  • 77,61,312Confirmed
  • 1,17,306Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M32S

DNA: How can Mehbooba Mufti disrespect India flag?