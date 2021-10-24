हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
lunar eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, timings and which Indian cities will witness grahan, all you need to know

Lunar Eclipse of 2021: It will be the second and final moon eclipse of the year and will be a partial lunar eclipse. 

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, timings and which Indian cities will witness grahan, all you need to know
Image used for representational purpose

Lunar Eclipse of 2021: As the date for the last lunar eclipse of the year comes closer stargazers in India are in for a treat. The eclipse will take place on November 19 and it will be visible for a very short span of time and only at northeastern India. 

The lunar eclipse will begin at 11:34 am IST on Friday, October 19, 2021 and will end at 05:33 pm. The ending of the partial phase just after moonrise will be visible from extreme north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

It will be the second and final lunar eclipse of the year and will be a partial lunar eclipse. Additionally, this lunar eclipse can be seen in the US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific Ocean region. 

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. 

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Full Moon, but they are not precisely aligned. Only part of the Moon's visible surface moves into the dark part of the Earth's shadow.

lunar eclipseLunar eclipse 2021Chandra GrahanChandra Grahan 2021
