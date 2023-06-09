Rev Up Your Savings: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Unbeatable Deals On Arena Cars

Maruti Suzuki, the leading automobile manufacturer in India, has introduced a range of enticing deals and discounts for its line-up of Arena cars, available exclusively at Arena dealerships. These offers have been launched for the month of June, aimed at attracting customers and boosting sales in an intensely competitive market. The offers are valid for Alto, S-Presso, Eeco, Swift, Dzire and Celerio. According to a report by Car Dekho, here is a comprehensive list of cars eligible for the various discounts and bonuses offered by Maruti Suzuki.

Alto K10

The Alto K10 currently offers a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000. This car provides a combined savings of Rs. 59,000. Please note that these discounts are applicable only to the petrol manual variants of the Maruti Alto K10. The price of the car ranges from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh, with different offers available for each variant.

Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki discontinued the Alto 800 in April this year. However, the bonuses and discounts mentioned are still applicable to the remaining stocks of the Alto 800. Customers can benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 for both the CNG and regular petrol models. Please be aware that the STD variant of this car is not eligible for this offer.

S-Presso

The S-Presso now offers a cash discount of up to Rs. 39,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. These benefits add up to a total savings of Rs. 58,000. It's important to note that only the top-spec VXi+ petrol manual variant of the Maruti S-Presso is eligible for these benefits. The cash discount has been reduced to Rs. 35,000 for the S-Presso's mid-spec VXi manual trim and to Rs. 30,000 for the base-spec Std and LXi variants.

WagonR

The popular Maruti Suzuki WagonR, one of India's best-selling vehicles, is now available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. These discounts bring down the price of the car by Rs. 44,000. Please note that these offers are applicable only to the Manual variants.

Swift

This month, the Swift comes with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. By combining it with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, customers can potentially save up to Rs. 45,000. These offers are valid only for the Maruti Swift mid-spec VXi petrol manual model, provided the traded-in vehicle is less than seven years old. Different offers are available for different variants of the Swift.

Eeco

The Eeco can be purchased for Rs. 29,000 after a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange incentive of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Please note that this offer is valid only for the petrol variant, and the CNG variants do not qualify for the corporate discount.

Dzire

The Dzire is currently offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, resulting in savings for customers. This offer is applicable to all variants of the Dzire, except for the CNG option. The price of the car ranges from Rs. 6.51 lakh to Rs. 9.39 lakh.

Celerio

Maruti Suzuki introduced the second-generation Celerio last year and has been regularly offering discounts on it since then. Both the 1.0-litre, 67hp engine options paired with a 5-speed manual or an automatic manual transmission (AMT) are currently discounted by up to Rs. 54,000.