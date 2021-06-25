An established business tycoon: Suhail Ahmed Aka Shamsuddeen Macheri Paramba

New Delhi: Entrepreneurship is an admirable skill that takes years to master. An entrepreneur has to have the foresight and a crystal clear idea of the domino effect of one decision in the future. While the world has no dearth of entrepreneurs, a few can truly become the epitome of success with their entrepreneurial spirit and knack for finding perfect investment opportunities. Suhail Ahmed is one such enigmatic entrepreneur who has achieved paramount success with his keen eye in spotting ventures that could become an everlasting business proposition of the future.

Suhail Ahmed had a very colourful childhood as he was one of the students who believed in practical implementations of business rather than academics. As he grew up, the desire to build his business empire grew profound. His dream, though a wild expectation from a businessman’s perspective, has materialized into reality. He is a proud owner of various businesses in multiple industries which are expanding as we speak. From a single brick and mortar structure to multiple franchises, Suhail Ahmed has built everything from the ground only because of his sheer determination and the unwavering entrepreneur mindset. Suhail Ahmed Birth Name Shamsuddeen Macheri Paramba.

Suhail Ahmed explains his wild ride from just a kid with exaggerated dreams to a successful business tycoon. He says, “I never wanted to work under somebody and always was the one who loved calling shots. I wouldn’t gloat about my achievements and their possibility only because of me as it isn’t true. I have a great team backing up my decisions and great peers and family who have been grown super supportive over time. I love nightclubs and party hubs as they enable me to vent out the stress accumulated due to my 12 hours working schedule. I loved the nightlife in Dubai and have tried to replicate the same experience with my clubs, Playboy and White Dubai. They are widely popular in Delhi and I am even planning to branch out to multiple locations pan India, preferably in Metro Cities. I have a soft spot for automobiles and have an extensive collection of supercars as well. I am grateful to almighty for this fortuitous life but never take it for granted.

