Power Washing At Its Best - Feel The Difference

The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner in an upright construction style impresses with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, pressure switch control and Servo Control.

Simple to use and simply powerful

The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive offers a high level of convenience and the impressive power of 250 bar with a maximum flow volume of 1,000 l/h. Because of the upright construction style, this machine requires less space than conventional machines and is easier to manoeuvre, particularly around obstacles. Even on rough terrain, the machine is easy to transport because of its rubber-tyred wheels. Thanks to the separate nozzle compartment, accessories that are not being used can be stored easily so that they do not get lost. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The 10/25-4 S has been designed for daily use in harsh conditions. The cleaning agent-resistant brass cylinder head and stainless steel pistons with ceramic sleeves ensure a long service life.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Save time and effort: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release couplings

Durable, robust and five times faster than screws.

Proven Kärcher quality

4-pole water-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reinforced, unbreakable plastic chassis.

For increased safety

Integrated electronics system for machine monitoring. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.

