Why India makes most two-wheelers in the world? Anand Mahindra explains

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, who enjoys a huge fan following on Twitter, took to the microblogging platform to explain why India is the largest two-wheeler maker in the world.

Sharing a photo of a couple riding on a two-wheeler overburdened with mats and plastic chairs, Mahindra said, “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world.”

In a post, which appears to be a Sunday Gyan from the billionaire, he said, “We (Indians) know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday.”

In the photo, the driver appears to be driving a TVS XL Super Heavy Duty, a two-wheeler mostly used to ferry heavy loads.

For the unversed, India emerged as the world’s biggest market for two-wheelers in 2016, surpassing China. Roughly about 15.12 million two-wheelers were sold in the financial year 2021.

However, the sales of two-wheelers had reached an all-time high as of 2019. In that year, the country’s auto industry sold some 21 million units, according to industry estimates. Since then, there has been a slight dip in sales, majorly due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has hurt various aspects of mobility.

Twitterati appeared to be amused with Mahindra's tweet, with several users praising the industrialist. "Anand really knows how to dive into treasure trove of such brilliant memes. Now, which company and model is this bike? Surely a winner USP.... till the time cops delve deep into Motor Vehicle Rules," said a Twitter user.

"I appreciate their hard work.. But improper use of vehicles risking their lives as well as public.. They should be using some mini auto or trucks… @anandmahindra. Still you have a huge untapped market sir :)," said another Twitter user.

