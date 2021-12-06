Sports Al Dente launches a monthly sports magazine

An innovative news source for millions, Sports Al Dente has already made a name for itself in the sports news space. With over a million monthly site visitors, the website has formed a significant readership with people returning to read up on all things sports. From match predictions, post-game discussions to in-depth analyses, Al Dente champions diverse content with credible and unbiased rigor. Apart from the latest news from the world of sports, Sports Al Dente is also home to narrative and expository pieces delving deep into the facts and stories related to sports celebrities and icons.

The company has now launched a monthly sports magazine in a bid to expand its continued online growth. The magazine is soon to go under publication and Al Dente plans to venture into both online as well as offline publication. CEO of Sports Al Dente, Shubham Sharma, shed some light on what the sports magazine will entail.

"The main focus with our magazine rollout is to give the regular sports news a unique flair. The possibilities are endless and a magazine will provide for the perfect outlet to cover stories and features with a distinct identity", said Sharma about the magazine soon to start publishing. Sharma also said that the magazine will also be a tool for Al Dente's various future initiatives and campaigns.

"We've already made our voice heard in the online space to a significant extent, and continue to do so. With the magazine, we're taking things further and venturing into other avenues for the discourse around sports and games in India", added Sharma.

Sports Al Dente's magazine will be a monthly read, picking the best and the most popular events and stories from numerous sports and games. Al Dente CEO also claims that the thing distinguishing their sports magazine from others is the wide variety of sports it will encompass in proportionally sizeable issues. "Whereas some of the leading magazines often tend to focus on certain few sports that dominate the mainstream, our approach is to include the more obscure and foreign sports as well", said Sharma.

Currently, the tally of prime sports Al Dente's magazine is slated to cover includes Formula 1 Grand Prix, Basketball, Football, Cricket, Tennis, Golf, Volleyball, among others. Apart from the gossip, facts, and listicles, Al Dente's magazine will also have a dedicated section for the critical editorials on important sports issues from both on the field and off the field.

The soon-to-start publishing magazine is also approaching the headlining leagues and tournaments of major sports rather differently. According to the content head of Sports Al Dente, the magazine will add extra pages worth of content for events like Olympics, Common Wealth, FIFA, World Cups — specially curated with exclusive reports, interviews, and analyses. The sports magazine is slated to go under publication in the coming months, with exclusive offers and discounts on subscription starters already in the works.

(Brand Desk Content)