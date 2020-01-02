Tamil Nadu Local Body Election live updates: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for local body polls in Tamil Nadu started at 8 AM on Thursday (January 2) amid tight security and it is expected that the trends will emerge soon. The security has been heightened up at the 315 counting centres across the state.

The polling for the local bodies was conducted on December 27, 30. In the first phase, the voter turnout was recorded at 76.19 per cent, while the second phase witnessed 77.73 per cent voter turnout.

Over 2.31 lakh candidates contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts are Gram Panchayat Ward member posts, Gram Panchayat President posts, Panchayat Union ward member posts and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.

On December 27, the first phase of polls was held for 156 panchayat unions to elect 260 ward members of district panchayats, 2,546 members of panchayat unions and 37,830 members of panchayats.

The second phase held on December 30 covered a total of 158 panchayat unions and polling was held to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.

