Rajinikanth

I am not a BJP man, says Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth

Legendary actor Rajinikanth sought to clarify that the BJP did not invite him to join the party, but efforts were being made to paint him with "saffron".

CHENNAI: Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth on Friday said that it is not correct to say that he was BJP man whle chiding the media for creatin amn impression that he was promiting the saffron party.

''Some people and media are trying to give an impression that I am a BJP man. This isn't true. Any political party will be happy if anyone joins them. But it is on me to take a decision,'' the Tamil superstar said while talking to reporters.

The legendary actor also sought to clarify that the BJP did not invite him to join the party, but efforts were being made to paint him with "saffron".

''Attempts were being made to paint both himself and Thiruvalluvar with saffron,'' the veteran star said referring to the recent controversy surrounding the Tamil saint-poet.

''Making Thiruvalluvar wear a saffron stole is BJP's agenda. I think all these issues are blown out of proportion. There are issues which are of greater importance which need to be discussed. I think this is a silly issue,'' the iconic actor said.

''Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to paint me saffron, same they tried with Thiruvalluvar (Tamil poet). The fact remains that neither Thiruvalluvar nor I will fall into their trap,'' he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On November 1, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on its Twitter handle had written a couplet from Thiruvalluvar's classic "Thirukkural," questioning the use of education if the Almighty was not worshipped.

The actor, while responding to a question on Ayodhya verdict, urged people to maintain calm and respects the top court's decision in this regard. 

