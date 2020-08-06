Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Results 2020 expected soon; check dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th results 2020 are expected soon as the state's Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan made a statement on Wednesday (August 5) that all steps were being taken to announce the SSLC results as soon as possible.

The student will be able to check their scorecard on the Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations' official websites- dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in once the result are announced. They can also check their results on other websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, and schools9.com.

The students should also follow the steps given below to check their Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020:

1. Students should first visit the official websites- dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter your registration number and date-of-birth

4. Students can now see their result on the screen

5. Check for any discrepancy and download your result

Students are advised that the student should take a print copy of the result and secure it for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 will also be available on the mobile app. The students just need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone to access the result.

To check their scorecard, students should visit the Results link in the app and enter their credentials and submit them to see their results on the screen.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 examination was conducted between March 27 to April 13 in which about 9 lakh students appeared.