Rs 24,625 tax on iPhone 13! Check taxes on iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase

New Delhi: Apple has managed to keep the price of the iPhone 13 series the same as last year with iPhone 13 starting from Rs 79,900. In comparison, however, the iPhone 13 is priced at $699 (roughly Rs 51,310) in the United States. The difference in price led to an outcry on social media.

The reason for this price difference is the huge amount of taxes that Indian consumers have to pay on the newly launched smartphone. For instance, iPhone 13 models will be imported in India, which means that Indians will have to pay 22.5% of customs duties on the smartphone.

Indian customers will have to pay about Rs 10,880 as custom taxes on iPhone 13 mini purchases. Moreover, customers will have to pay GST on iPhone 13 purchases. At current rates, the GST on iPhone 13 stands at about Rs 10,662.

On the other hand, pricing in the United States doesn't include state taxes which vary from state to state. For example, the tax rate in New York City is 9% whereas in Florida it is just 7%.

Meanwhile, Apple has been expanding its assembly line in India. The tech giant last year starting iPhone 12 manufacturing in India, and it might soon start manufacturing iPhone 13 range in India.

Here’s how much taxes customers will pay on iPhone 13 series range:

Total taxes on iPhone 13 mini: Rs 21,543

Total taxes on iPhone 13: Rs 24,625

Total taxes on iPhone 13 Pro: 36,952

Total taxes on iPhone 13 Pro Max: Rs 40,034

The taxes on iPhone 13 remain the biggest reason for the difference in price. However, other factors such as forex and commissions also add up to the price hike. For example, when calculating local pricing before the launch, companies like Apple have to keep a buffer for currency fluctuation and volatility too, per a Business Today report.

The only respite for consumers could be the cashback offers. However, this year's offers are yet to be announced. iPhone 13 series will go on sale on September 24 in India.