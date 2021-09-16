हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Rs 24,625 tax on iPhone 13! Check taxes on iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase

This difference in the price of the iPhone 13 in Indian and other countries led to an outcry on social media. The reason for this price difference is the huge amount of taxes that consumers have to pay on the newly launched smartphone.

Rs 24,625 tax on iPhone 13! Check taxes on iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase

New Delhi: Apple has managed to keep the price of the iPhone 13 series the same as last year with iPhone 13 starting from Rs 79,900. In comparison, however, the iPhone 13 is priced at $699 (roughly Rs 51,310) in the United States. The difference in price led to an outcry on social media.

The reason for this price difference is the huge amount of taxes that Indian consumers have to pay on the newly launched smartphone. For instance,  iPhone 13 models will be imported in India, which means that Indians will have to pay 22.5% of customs duties on the smartphone. 

Indian customers will have to pay about Rs 10,880 as custom taxes on iPhone 13 mini purchases. Moreover, customers will have to pay GST on iPhone 13 purchases. At current rates, the GST on iPhone 13 stands at about Rs 10,662. 

On the other hand, pricing in the United States doesn't include state taxes which vary from state to state. For example, the tax rate in New York City is 9% whereas in Florida it is just 7%. 

Meanwhile, Apple has been expanding its assembly line in India. The tech giant last year starting iPhone 12 manufacturing in India, and it might soon start manufacturing iPhone 13 range in India. 

Here’s how much taxes customers will pay on iPhone 13 series range: 

Total taxes on iPhone 13 mini: Rs 21,543 

Total taxes on iPhone 13: Rs 24,625

Total taxes on iPhone 13 Pro: 36,952

Total taxes on iPhone 13 Pro Max: Rs 40,034 

The taxes on iPhone 13 remain the biggest reason for the difference in price. However,  other factors such as forex and commissions also add up to the price hike. For example, when calculating local pricing before the launch, companies like Apple have to keep a buffer for currency fluctuation and volatility too, per a Business Today report. Also Read: TVS Raider 125 cc bike with sporty design launched in India: Check price, features, specs and photos

The only respite for consumers could be the cashback offers. However, this year's offers are yet to be announced. iPhone 13 series will go on sale on September 24 in India. Also Read: Proud day for Indian investors! India’s stock market becomes 6th largest in the world

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AppleApple iPhone 13Apple iPhone 13 MiniApple iPhone 13 ProApple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Next
Story

iPhone 13 country wise price list: Compare India, US, Australia, UAE, Canada rates to save up to Rs 40,000

Must Watch

PT13M50S

Manoj Patil Case: Why bodybuilder tried to commit suicide?