1st-Gen iPhone Sold For $55K At Auction

A former Apple employee, who bought the original iPhone when it was released, placed it for sale on RR Auction.

Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:46 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

New Delhi: A first-generation seal-packed iPhone was sold for $54,904 (around Rs 45 lakh) at auction. The device originally cost $599 when it was first introduced in 2007, so this is a surcharge of more than $54,000, reports MacRumors.

A former Apple employee, who bought the original iPhone when it was released, placed it for sale on RR Auction. (Also Read: Personal Loan: From SBI To HDFC, These Banks Offering Lowest Interest Rate -- Check Out Full List, And EMI Calculator Here)

An "undiscovered" Apple-1 computer was also sold by RR Auction for an undisclosed sum, along with other Apple products and memorabilia that fetched high prices. (Also Read: Non-Twitter Blue Users Now Have Last Chance To...)

About $4,000 was paid for Apple CEO Tim Cook-signed iPhone 11, $12,500 was spent on Steve Jobs-annotated technical manuals, and a Steve Jobs business card sold for $6,188, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that a first-generation iPhone had sold for a record-breaking price of $63,356 (approx Rs 52,00,000) at an auction, the highest sale ever recorded for an original 2007 iPhone.

Meanwhile, in August last year, an unopened first-generation 2007 iPhone in a sealed box had been sold for $35,000 (nearly Rs 28 lakh) in an auction in the US.

