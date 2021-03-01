A film that showcases OPPO’s commitment to Make in India philosophy

With renewed focus on indigenous production, Make in India has found itself at the centerstage of corporate narrative. OPPO Mobiles, which had set up a sprawling 110 Acres manufacturing hub in Greater Noida in 2016 has since been ticking all the right boxes. Right from product portfolio expansion to strengthening of manufacturing capabilities the brand has left no stone unturned in charming Indian consumers off their feet.

National Geographic India has now attempted to capture the thrilling journey of the brand, with its SUPERFACTORIES show. The documentary sheds light on the biggest manufacturing facility of OPPO in Greater Noida, and takes viewers behind-the-scenes at the sprawling state-of-the-art factory.

For OPPO, India has always been a key market, and that is visible in how the company has consistently retained its position on the leaderboard. According to a February 2021 report by leading analyst firm Canalys the company witnessed the annual growth rate of over 23%, highest in the smartphone industry. All of this can easily be attributed to the brand's efforts towards R&D, especially keeping in mind the evolving consumer needs of the Indian market. Through its plethora of offerings captured by SUPERFACTORIES, OPPO has not only seized imaginations but also emerged as the torch bearer of Make in India initiative in less than decade of entering the Indian market.

The National Geographic show effectively documents all of this progress by taking us all on a journey into the company's mammoth manufacturing hub. The facility is spread over a sprawling 110 acres that is twice the size of one of India's most popular stadium- The Eden Gradens. The film captures the synchrony of over 10,000 OPPO employees, who in tandem with the most sophisticated machinery and backed by pathbreaking R&D support, produce devices that satiate the ever-evolving smartphone needs of Indian consumers.

OPPO's manufacturing facility, which brings out close to six million devices every month during peak season, has become one of the most modern, mega-smartphone factories in the world. The documentary highlights how the operations of the facility are managed, and speaks to some of the faces behind the feat, including operational managers, R&D teams, and engineers. OPPO India's R&D head, Tasleem Arif, makes an appearance too, and highlights how the Hyderabad centre has some of India's best engineers, who have quickly risen as key catalysts in OPPO's efforts at developing advanced technology. He further goes on to highlight how the OPPO India team has been pivotal in pushing the advancement of 5G technology in the country as well. These technological breakthroughs will not only cater to the Indian market but also become a supply center for the African and Middle Eastern markets of the company.

And it's not just 5G, but OPPO has been pursuing tech development in the country through some pathbreaking tech innovations in the smartphone domain, especially with its Find and Reno series of devices. Even with its recent launch, the Reno5 Pro 5G, it introduced an India-first MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, solidifying its commitment to the Indian market and its discerning consumers. The documentary ably brings alive the company’s vision to develop new-age technology solutions.

Standing at the forefront of the #MakeInIndia initiative, OPPO India makes over 50M smartphones each year. Take a peek inside our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on Superfactories: OPPO, premieres 27th Feb, 7 PM on @NatGeoIndia & streams on Hotstar. #NatGeoSuperfactories pic.twitter.com/14KPHmGoll — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) February 27, 2021

The SUPERFACTORIES film, in showcasing the brand's unique production techniques, innovative engineering, and cutting-edge technologies, will further strengthen OPPO's stronghold in the country, while also opening up consumers to experience the brand's technology innovations like never before.

The show premiered on 27th February on OTT platform Hotstar. Getting an insight into one of the world’s most sophisticated manufacturing capabilities is certainly reinforcing technology lovers’ allegiance towards Brand OPPO.