A thief snatches phone from woman's hand, gets TRACED by SMARTWATCH --Know how

New Delhi: People today are very tech-savvy and frequently utilise devices like smartwatches. A Gurgaon woman recently used her smartwatch to follow the person who stole her phone. While she was out shopping for groceries, her smartphone was stolen.

On August 28 at around 6 o'clock, Pallavi Kaushik, 28, a resident of Palam Vihar Sector 28, was doing her food shopping in Huda market. She was making a UPI payment in a store when a man was peering over her shoulder from behind. He grabbed the phone and took off running. According to the FIR, Kaushik did issue a public alert, however, no bystander responded to the circumstance.

She did pursue him for a while, but he was able to escape. At this point, Kaushik began using her smartwatch to locate the phone. When the smartphone came inside the radius, the smartwatch beeped to let the wearer know. After almost three hours of stumbling around and tracking the phone, Kaushik came across the burglar using her phone while seated on a motorcycle.

As you versed the majority of smartwatches available today have a feature called "Find My Phone" that enables users to locate a linked smartphone in the event that it is lost.

She rushed up to the man and hit him in the head right away. The man allegedly fled, but while rushing, he dropped the phone. Kaushik recovered her smartphone, but sadly the thief had already used her UPI pin to transfer Rs 50,865 from her bank account to other accounts.