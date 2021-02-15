हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu gets CoWIN app integration: Here’s how to access it

The new integration was announced via Aarogya Setu’s official Twitter handle and is now live on both the app’s Android and iOS versions. However, the CoWIN integration in the Aarogya Setu app doesn’t mean that the vaccine is now available for the general public.

Aarogya Setu gets CoWIN app integration: Here’s how to access it

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the launch of Aarogya Setu app which basically tracks users whether they are suffering from the virus or not. It also informs users whether a person has come in contact with an infected person, get updates on it, and so on. Launched in April 2020, this app has come as a helping hand for users with the features.

Now, Aarogya Setu has come up with a feature where a user can access the CoWIN section which will possibly give all the information about the vaccine.

The new integration was announced via Aarogya Setu’s official Twitter handle and is now live on both the app’s Android and iOS versions. However, the CoWIN integration in the Aarogya Setu app doesn’t mean that the vaccine is now available for the general public. The first phase is still in progress.

Here’s how you can access the functionality with these simple steps.

Step 1: You need to head to the Aarogya Setu on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Once the app is open, you will now see a ‘CoWIN’ section next to the ‘COVID Updates’ option.

Step 3: Tap on the option to start exploring it.

Step 4: Over there, the first option is ‘Vaccine Information,’ which includes three videos that answer questions such as whether or not it is safe, how is it chosen, and how many doses need to be taken. There is also a FAQ section, which you can select and download a PDF to know all about COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Step 5: The second option is ‘Vaccine Certificate’ for those who have been vaccinated to acquire it. To get it, you need to ensure you are registered with your mobile number on the CoWIN app and have the 14-digit Beneficiary Reference ID.

Step 6: The third section is ‘Vaccine Dashboard’ from where you can know how many people have been vaccinated, state-wise. You can also get detailed insights into this by tapping on the option at the end of the page. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aarogya SetuCoWin AppAarogya Setu featureCOVID19 vaccine
Next
Story

PUBG Mobile Lite Season to start from March 1: Here’s how to upgrade the Winner Pass for Season 22

Must Watch

PT7M

Bollywood Breaking: Salman Khan's big announcement on the set of Bigg Boss