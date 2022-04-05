After becoming Twitter's top shareholder, Elon Musk posts poll for 'edit button'; CEO Parag Agarwal responds

New Delhi: Hours after becoming Twitter's largest shareholder, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a poll on Monday (April 4, 2022), asking users if they wanted an edit button on the micro-blogging site.

"Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in a tweet after he disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth nearly $3 billion.

Replying to Musk`s poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the 'consequences' of the poll will be important.

"Please vote carefully," he said.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

On April 1, Twitter had tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

A prolific Twitter user, Musk has over 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in hot water with regulators.

Of late, however, the world's richest person has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, and had recently ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed the platform adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted "no."

Musk - who, according to Forbes, has a net worth of about $300 billion - has been reducing his stake in Tesla since November, when he said he would offload 10% of his holding in the electric-car maker. He has already sold $16.4 billion worth of shares since then.

Meanwhile, Twitter shares rose 27.1% on Monday to close at $49.97. The stock, which had fallen 38% in the past 12 months through Friday`s close, on Monday added as much as $8.38 billion to its market capitalization, which now stands at $39.3 billion.

(With agency inputs)