After Facebook and LinkedIn, Clubhouse suffers data leak of 1.3 million users

After Facebook and LinkedIn, Clubhouse has faced a massive personal data leak of more than 1.3 million online. An SQL database containing personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users has leaked online, according to a report from Cyber News.

As per the report from Cyber News, an SQL database containing information such as social media profile names, user ID, photo URL, Twitter handle, number of followers, account creation date, invited by user profile name, and other details are leaked online.

However, information such as credit card details or legal documents is not being leaked.

This development comes after Facebook recently saw a data breach of more than 500 million users. Similarly, LinkedIn also witnessed a major data leak of 500 million users as their data were scraped and put up for sale on hacking forums.

The report also revealed that this data can be misused by cybercriminals to target affected users through phishing or other types of social engineering attacks. They can also do brute-forcing of passwords of Clubhouse profiles.

“Particularly determined attackers can combine information found in the leaked SQL database with other data breaches in order to create detailed profiles of their potential victims. With such information in hand, they can stage much more convincing phishing and social engineering attacks or even commit identity theft against the people whose information has been exposed on the hacker forum,” the report added.

Therefore, it is advisable for Clubhouse users to avoid suspicious Clubhouse messages and connection requests from strangers and also try and reset the password of their account.

