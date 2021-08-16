AI Chatbot For Facebook Messenger

Do you want to build a chatbot that requires no coding skills or programming knowledge? Zebrabuzz is a complete non-coding chatbot solution that allows you to build your bot in minutes and deploy them across multiple platforms in minutes.

This means you are limited to Facebook and Messenger and can integrate seamlessly with other communication channels.

You can also connect your chatbot to your website or integrate it with suitable third-party apps, ensuring your users can effortlessly communicate with you or your business on all fronts.

Zebrabuzz was designed with non-technical users in mind. The platform already has all the coding done for you, and now, you can build your own Facebook chatbot in minutes.

You can also set up virtual stores on Facebook, sell directly on the platform and get paid with your chatbot.

The Zebrabuzz Facebook chatbot interface is straightforward to use and comes with a free version that gives you access to the entire features of a pro version. This is so you can have a feel of this tool and how important it is to your online marketing efforts.

Free Facebook Messenger Chatbot

Facebook Messenger chatbots are growing with increasing popularity, and this is down to their incredible benefits. Thankfully, you don’t need much effort or money to create your own Messenger chatbot.

With Zebrabuzz, you can build a free Facebook chatbot and connect it to your Messenger, Instagram, and website, among many other platforms. Zebrabuzz makes bot-building easy and requires no coding skills.

The free chatbot tool gives you access to every feature that the platform offers, and you can create as many FB Messenger chatbots as you want. The Zebrabuzz free Facebook Messenger can perform a plethora of functions like:

Advanced lead generation and qualification which starts with an open rate of up to 95%.

Free plan includes unlimited automated conversations with users.

User-friendly dashboard that helps you create as many chatbots as you want, activate various features, monitor analytics and so on.

Seamless integration with multiple channels including Facebook, Instagram, and web.

Content scheduling tool to all the major social media platforms, including WordPress sites.

It helps you create a virtual store on Messenger that helps you sell directly on Facebook while your chatbot functions as the “online sales representative,” answering questions, informing customers, selling products and taking orders, etc.

All Round Digital Marketing Tool for Facebook Messenger and Email

Zebrabuzz is considered a leading Facebook Messenger and web chatbot that is used by many influencers and markets to increase sales and conversions, keep interactive customer engagements, and market products and services.

With a visual drag and drop builder, you can create an AI chatbot and customise your automated messages in a preferred manner – all in a few minutes.

What’s more, Zebrabuzz provides a free version that gives you access to all of the features of the pro versions for an extended period. This is why the free chatbot has been regarded by many as a tool that pays for itself.

Some of the features of Zebrabuzz:

Helps you recover abandoned carts easily. These users may have already added items to their cart, but they forgot to complete the purchase due to several reasons. Your chatbot can send automated messages to them via email, SMS, and Messenger to remind them and add a link directly to the checkout page.

Increases your customers because it has advanced lead generation and qualification processes through 95% open rates.

Integrates easily to your website and allows customers to chat directly with your bot in real-time.

Automatically deletes offensive comments from your social media page.

Comes with an autoresponder or auto commenter tool that sends automatic comments and replies privately and publicly.

Easily transfer chat from your bot to human support and back to the bot at will.

You can get paid directly from your chatbot anytime with global payment gateways.

Disclaimer- Brand desk content.

