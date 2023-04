AI-Generated Beautiful Image Of Lord Ram At 21 Goes Viral, See Pic Here

New Delhi: AI has created a beautiful, mesmerizing image of Lord Ram at the age of 21. It appeared in the image that Lord Ram is wearing Saffron-coloured attire and having a sweet smile. A twitter user Dr. Jitendra Nagar shared the image on his handle and captioned, “No one ever born on planet as handsome as Bhagwan Shri Ram”. The image has been created by accounts taken from Valmiki’s Ramayana, Ramacharita Manas, and like others.

वाल्मीकि रामायण, रामचरितमानस सहित तमाम ग्रंथों में दिये विवरणों के अनुसार, भगवान श्री रामचंद्र जी की AI जनरेटेड फोटो, जब वो 21 वर्ष के थे…



No one ever born on planet earth as handsome as Bhagwan Shri Ram.



जयश्रीराम#SupremeGod pic.twitter.com/heEChvVk40 April 10, 2023

What is Generative AI, the technology behind Image tool?

Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that is capable of generating creative content, such as images, music, text, and even entire videos, without any human intervention. It uses machine learning algorithms to analyze and learn from large datasets, and then uses this knowledge to create new content that resembles what it has learned.

One of the most common forms of generative AI is text generation, where the algorithm learns from a large corpus of text and generates new text that is similar in style and tone. This can be used for a variety of purposes, such as generating news articles, social media posts, or even creative writing.

Another popular application of generative AI is image and video generation, where the algorithm learns from a large set of images or videos and then generates new content that is similar in style and composition. This can be used for a variety of applications, such as creating realistic 3D models, generating new art, or even producing entire movies.

One of the most exciting aspects of generative AI is its potential to revolutionize the creative industries. With the ability to generate new content quickly and efficiently, artists, writers, musicians, and other creative professionals can leverage generative AI to enhance their work and push the boundaries of what is possible.

However, there are also concerns about the potential misuse of generative AI, particularly in the context of deepfakes and other forms of synthetic media. As the technology becomes more advanced, it may become increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and fake content, raising important ethical and societal questions.

Despite these challenges, the potential applications of generative AI are vast and far-reaching, with the potential to transform everything from entertainment and art to healthcare and education. As the technology continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how it is applied and how it shapes the world around us.