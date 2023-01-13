AirPod Lite for Rs 8000? Check when Apple is planning to launch its cheapest earbud

New Delhi: According to reports, Apple is developing more cheap AirPods and AirPods Max headphones. Apple may release the budget-friendly earbuds in the second half of 2024, but production concerns could delay the introduction until early 2025, claims renowned Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo. According to the expert, the cost-effective AirPods would cost $99, or about Rs 8,000. The cheapest AirPods (2nd Gen) are priced at Rs 14,900 in India, whereas the third-gen AirPods, which were released in 2017, are priced at Rs 19,900. The most costly audio item in Apple's lineup is still the AirPods Max, which retails for Rs 59,900.

Kuo further stated, via GSMArena, that the Apple team at its Cupertino, California headquarters is preparing to switch the suppliers of its AirPods. According to the article, Goertek would be replaced by Foxconn subsidiary Hon Teng (FIT), which will help the company in "major ways." FIT and Luxshare ICT, the company that makes AirPods Max headphones, will collaborate on the assembly process.

It has already been claimed that Apple is developing inexpensive AirPods. Another expert published this information earlier this month and stated that Apple anticipates a decrease in the shipments of its audio products this year. According to reports, the third generation of AirPods is not selling well, so the business is thinking about selling cheaper AirPods to draw in more users. The specifications are not highlighted in either source.

Apple Airpods Pro comes with MagSafe Charging Case Bluetooth Headset. It also sports active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode for hearing, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for theater-like sound, and adaptive EQ to tune music to the shape of your ear.