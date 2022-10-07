Airtel 5G Launch: Is your smartphone in supported device list released by Airtel? Check here

Telecom service provider Airtel has rolled out its 5G high-speed internet services in eight cities with effect from October 6. Airtel users in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi can now take benefit of the next-gen internet services. However, Airtel is not charging any premium for the service as of now and said that the customers availing 5G services will have to pay as per their existing 4G plans.

Airtel also said that its customers need not upgrade their SIMs as the Airtel SIMs are 5G-enabled. While the smartphone market in India is flooded with 5G-smartphones, at present only 52 smartphone models will support the Airtel 5G, showed the Airtel website. Say if a mobile comes in two RAM/storage variants, then both variants will support the Airtel 5G.

Airtel has rolled out a list of supporting devices on its websites that can be checked here: airtel.in/5g-network/devices.html.

According to the Airtel website, 5G models of smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and OnePlus will support Airtel 5G Plus service. Some of the compatible devices include Samsung Fold series, Galaxy S22 series, iPhone 12 series and later models, Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 series, Vivo X50 onwards smartphones and other devices.

If you are an Airtel subscriber and want to avail of the 5G service, you should have a 5G smartphone from the devices listed on the Airtel site. Then to avail the 5G service, you should look for a 5G signal by going into the mobile network option available in the phone settings. If you are getting a 5G network option, then select it to set it as the preferred network type.

Airtel said that mobile subscribers will get up to 600 megabits per second speed in 5G network during the launch phase.