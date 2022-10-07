WhatsApp Business: WhatsApp rolling out 'Premium' feature for its Business users

To provide its Business users with a great way to connect with consumers/clients, WhatsApp is now coming out with a 'Premium' plan. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will be releasing a subscription plan for certain business users who are using the latest beta version of the WhatsApp Android and iOS app. The WhatsApp Premium option will be visible for the users in the Settings option. If the option is visible in the settings of WhatsApp, then the user is eligible to join the feature. However, the user will have to pay a certain fee for the same.

What is the WhatsApp Premium feature?

Through its premium feature, WhatsApp will allow its Business users to create a custom unique short link. Using the link, the customers can view the landing business page and by clicking on it, they can easily start a conversation. The link will start with https://wa.me/ followed by the name of the business. For example: https://wa.me/mybusiness or https://wa.me/XYZRetail. The users will be able to get a name only if the same has not been taken away by any other users. It will be possible to change the link/name once every 90 days.

The link expires when a user cancels his/her subscription and once it expires, the same can be claimed by other business users. As of now, WhatsApp Premium has been released to some businesses that install the latest versions of WhatsApp Business beta for Android and iOS. The feature is currently being rolled out in only selected countries.

WhatsApp has made some important improvements in its features for Business users. Now a business user who joins WhatsApp Premium will be able to link up to 10 devices to WhatsApp which will make it easier for them to manage their conversations when more people message them on the same WhatsApp account.