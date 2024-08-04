Airtel Launches New Plan With Unlimited Calling And Extended Validity; Airtel Vs Jio Vs BSNL Plan Offer, Benefits Compared

Airtel Vs Jio Vs BSNL: India's private telecom company Reliance Jio has recently revised the prices of the mobile prepaid plans. Following this, Airtel has also increased the price of their recharge plans. Even after the price hike, if you look at Airtel's portfolio, the company still offers various recharge plans to its users in different price segments, each with different benefits. Some offer unlimited calling, while others provide high-speed internet.

To compete with Jio and BSNL, Airtel has introduced a plan that provides extensive calling benefits with extended validity at a lower price. Let's have a quick look at the prepaid plans offered by India's private and government telecom companies.

Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

Under this plan, Users get a validity of 28 days with this plan. Along with the validity, users also get unlimited calling. Users also receive a total of 2 GB of data throughout the entire validity period. However, you can recharge again if the data runs out.

Adding further, users will get 100 SMS per day. This means you can send 100 text messages daily to any network. Users will also receive free access to Hello Tunes and Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan provides 23 days of validity with 1.5GB of daily data. It includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Users also get access to Jio apps and services such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Once the daily data limit of 1.5GB is reached, the speed reduces to 64kbps.

Prepaid Plan Comparison

Feature Jio Rs 199 Plan BSNL Rs 199 Plan Airtel Rs 199 Plan Validity 23 days 30 days 28 days Daily Data 1.5GB 2GB N/A Total Data 34.5GB 60GB 2GB Post-Quota Speed 64kbps 40kbps N/A Voice Calling Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited SMS 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud None Hello Tunes, Wynk Music

BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 30 days of validity, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of daily data. This totals to 60GB of data for the month. After the daily data quota of 2GB is exhausted, the speed decreases to 40kbps. No additional benefits are included with this plan.