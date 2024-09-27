Airtel Launches Three New Prepaid Plans: Get 1GB Data For Just Rs 7 – Check Offers Inside

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company has launched three new prepaid data plans to offer more options for its users. These data-only plans are priced at Rs 161, Rs 181 and Rs 351. These plans provide extra data without affecting your regular service validity. It's Airtel's latest effort to keep customers happy and stay ahead in the competitive telecom market.

Here’s a quick overview of Airtel’s newly introduced data plans:

- Rs 161 Plan: Offers 12 GB of data for 30 days with no daily usage limits. It comes at approximately Rs 13 per GB, providing flexibility for moderate data users.

- Rs 181 Plan: Provides 15 GB of data for 30 days without any daily cap. Priced around Rs 12 per GB, it also includes access to Airtel Xstream Play, giving you 22+ OTT benefits for entertainment.

- Rs 361 Plan: Delivers 50 GB of data for 30 days with no daily usage limit, making it cost-efficient at around Rs 7 per GB—ideal for heavy data users.

Moreover, Airtel has revised some existing plans:

Rs 77 Plan now offers 5 GB of data for 7 days.

Rs 121 Plan provides 6 GB of data for 30 days.

For smaller, one-day needs, the Rs 26 Plan offers 1.5 GB of data.

These new Airtel plans are designed as data-only vouchers. This means that the users will need an active base prepaid plan to access the data.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has also made some changes to its plans. The Rs 479 prepaid plan, which originally offered 56 days of validity, now lasts for 48 days. This plan includes 1 GB of data per day, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited voice calls. The Rs 666 prepaid plan, which comes with Vi Hero benefits, has had its validity reduced from 77 days to 64 days.