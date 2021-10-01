Alert! Google bans 136 malicious apps from Play. Full list here

Hello consumers! your phone is being used to steal your money! It's now up to you to put a stop to the hackers. Another malware that has stolen millions of dollars from Android smartphone users around the world has been revealed by security specialists at Zimperium. The concern is that these apps are almost certainly installed on your phone and maybe stealing your money. Check the Google Play Store for a list of these apps and uninstall them right away.

Following the filing of a complaint, Google took action and banned all 136 apps. Users must, however, act quickly since the Grifthorse Android Trojan is one-of-a-kind! Handy Translator Pro, Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker, Geospot: GPS Location Tracker, iCare – Find Location, and My Chat Translator are among the Google-banned apps.

Security experts at Zimperium zLabs have found Grifthorse Android Trojan, an aggressive mobile premium services campaign that has targeted over 10 million Google Android users around the world. According to researchers, while most internet frauds use phishing techniques, the Grifthorse Android Trojan is unique in that it is concealed behind malicious Android apps that operate as Trojans, allowing it to take advantage of user interactions to propagate and infect more people.

These malicious Android applications appear harmless when looking at the store description and requested permissions, “but this false sense of confidence changes when users get charged month over month for the premium service they get subscribed to without their knowledge and consent,” the security research firm wrote in a blog post.

However, just because these apps have been removed from the Google Play Store does not mean that GriftHorse malware-powered dangerous apps are no longer available to users. They're still available on third-party app marketplaces that aren't safe. Even worse, they could be buried inside some seemingly benign programmes you've downloaded. That means you'll need to track them down and remove them off your phone.

Check the full list of apps banned by Google: