Alert! Google bans 136 malicious apps from Play. Full list here

Hello consumers! your phone is being used to steal your money! It's now up to you to put a stop to the hackers. Another malware that has stolen millions of dollars from Android smartphone users around the world has been revealed by security specialists at Zimperium. The concern is that these apps are almost certainly installed on your phone and maybe stealing your money. Check the Google Play Store for a list of these apps and uninstall them right away.
Following the filing of a complaint, Google took action and banned all 136 apps. Users must, however, act quickly since the Grifthorse Android Trojan is one-of-a-kind! Handy Translator Pro, Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker, Geospot: GPS Location Tracker, iCare – Find Location, and My Chat Translator are among the Google-banned apps.
Security experts at Zimperium zLabs have found Grifthorse Android Trojan, an aggressive mobile premium services campaign that has targeted over 10 million Google Android users around the world. According to researchers, while most internet frauds use phishing techniques, the Grifthorse Android Trojan is unique in that it is concealed behind malicious Android apps that operate as Trojans, allowing it to take advantage of user interactions to propagate and infect more people.
These malicious Android applications appear harmless when looking at the store description and requested permissions, “but this false sense of confidence changes when users get charged month over month for the premium service they get subscribed to without their knowledge and consent,” the security research firm wrote in a blog post.
However, just because these apps have been removed from the Google Play Store does not mean that GriftHorse malware-powered dangerous apps are no longer available to users. They're still available on third-party app marketplaces that aren't safe. Even worse, they could be buried inside some seemingly benign programmes you've downloaded. That means you'll need to track them down and remove them off your phone.
Check the full list of apps banned by Google:
- Handy Translator Pro
- Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker
- Geospot: GPS Location Tracker
- iCare – Find Location
- My Chat Translator
- Bus – Metrolis 2021
- Free Translator Photo
- Locker Tool
- Fingerprint Changer
- Call Recoder Pro
- Instant Speech Translation
- Racers Car Driver
- Slime Simulator
- Keyboard Themes
- What’s Me Sticker
- Amazing Video Editor
- Safe Lock
- Heart Rhythm
- Smart Spot Locator
- CutCut Pro
- OFFRoaders – Survive
- Phone Finder by Clapping
- Bus Driving Simulator
- Fingerprint Defender
- Lifeel – scan and test
- Launcher iOS 15
- Idle Gun Tycoo\u202an\u202c
- Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes
- Chat Translator All Messengers
- Hunt Contact
- Icony
- Horoscope : Fortune
- Fitness Point
- Qibla AR Pro
- Heart Rate and Meal Tracker
- Mine Easy Translator
- PhoneControl Block Spam Calls
- Parallax paper 3D
- SnapLens – Photo Translator
- Qibla Pass Direction
- Caller-x
- Clap
- Photo Effect Pro
- iConnected Tracker
- Smart Call Recorder
- Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry
- Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)
- Prookie-Cartoon Photo Editor
- Qibla Ultimate
- Truck – RoudDrive Offroad
- GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator
- Call Recorder iCall
- PikCho Editor app
- Street Cars: pro Racing
- Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies
- Live Wallpaper & Background
- Intelligent Translator Pro
- Face Analyzer
- TrueCaller & TrueRecoder
- iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo
- Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor
- Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2
- Быстрые кредиты 24\7
- Fitness Trainer
- ClipBuddy
- Vector arts
- Ludo Speak v2.0
- Battery Live Wallpaper 4K
- Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor
- Locatoria – Find Location
- GetContacter
- Photo Lab
- AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver
- English Arabic Translator direct
- VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy
- 100% Projector for Mobile Phone
- Forza H Mobile 4 Ultimate Edition
- Amazing Sticky Slime Simulator ASMR\u200f
- Clap To Find My Phone
- Screen Mirroring TV Cast
- Free Calls WorldWide
- My Locator Plus
- iSalam Qibla Compass
- Language Translator-Easy&Fast
- WiFi Unlock Password Pro X
- Pony Video Chat-Live Stream
- Zodiac : Hand
- Ludo Game Classic
- Loca – Find Location
- Easy TV Show
- Qibla correct Quran Coran Koran
- Dating App – Sweet Meet
- R Circle – Location Finder
- TagsContact
- Ela-Salaty: Muslim Prayer Times & Qibla Direction
- Qibla Compass
- Soul Scanner – Check Your
- CIAO – Live Video Chat
- Plant Camera Identifier
- Color Call Changer
- Squishy and Pop it
- Keyboard: Virtual Projector App
- Scanner Pro App: PDF Document
- QR Reader Pro
- FX Keyboard
- You Frame
- Call Record Pro
- Free Islamic Stickers 2021
- QR Code Reader – Barcode Scanner
- Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner
- Phone Caller Screen 2021
- Translate It – Online App
- Mobile Things Finder
- Proof-Caller
- Phone Search by Clap
- Second Translate PRO
- CallerID
- 3D Camera To Plan
- Qibla Finder – Qibla Direction
- Stickers Maker for WhatsApp
- Qibla direction watch (compass)
- Piano Bot Easy Lessons
- CallHelp: Second Phone Number
- FastPulse – Heart Rate Monitor
- Caller ID & Spam Blocker
- Free Coupons 2021
- KFC Saudi – Get free delivery and 50% off coupons
- Skycoach
- HOO Live – Meet and Chat
- Easy Bass Booster
- Coupons & Gifts: InstaShop
- FindContact
- Launcher iOS for Android
- Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker
- Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker
- Live Mobile Number Tracker