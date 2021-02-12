Alexa's third anniversary in India, check out great discounts on Echo series and others

New Delhi: Online e-commerce giant Amazon will be celebrating the third anniversary of its voice assistant, Alexa in the Indian market. Amazon India has announced great deals on all the Alexa-powered devices, Echo range of speakers and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The sale will start on Monday (February 15) at midnight and will go on for the next 24 hours. Amazon's Echo Show 5 which otherwise goes for Rs. 8,999 will be available at Rs. 4,499 at a flat 50 per cent discount. Amazon Echo Auto, which goes for Rs. 4,999 will be offered at Rs. 2,999 making it a 40 per cent discount.

Top of the line Amazon Echo fourth generation will be available for Rs. 6,499, at 35 per cent discount. Regular price for Echo fourth generation is Rs. 9,999. The latest Echo dot (4th-gen) is an extremely popular device and has an inbuilt LED clock display with has MRP of Rs. 5,499 will go for Rs. 4,449.

Amazon India is offering amazing combo offers too, customers can get the latest Echo dot along with a 9W smart bulb for an attractive price of Rs. 3,499. Customers can get Echo dot (4th-gen) with two units of smart bulbs for Rs. 5,499.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick will get a 43 per cent discount and the Amazon Fire TV Stick (4K Variant) will get a discount of flat Rs. 1200 making it available for Rs. 4,799. The Fire TV Stick Lite variant will be available at Rs. 2,299.

LG 4K UHD which comes with Alexa built-in will be getting a discount of up to 40 per cent during the Amazon India sale.

