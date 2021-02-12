हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Amazon

Alexa's third anniversary in India, check out great discounts on Echo series and others

Online e-commerce giant Amazon will be celebrating the third anniversary of its voice assistant, Alexa in the Indian market. The sale will start on Monday (February 15) at midnight and will go on for the next 24 hours. Amazon India is offering amazing combo offers too.

Alexa&#039;s third anniversary in India, check out great discounts on Echo series and others

New Delhi: Online e-commerce giant Amazon will be celebrating the third anniversary of its voice assistant, Alexa in the Indian market. Amazon India has announced great deals on all the Alexa-powered devices, Echo range of speakers and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The sale will start on Monday (February 15) at midnight and will go on for the next 24 hours. Amazon's Echo Show 5 which otherwise goes for Rs. 8,999 will be available at Rs. 4,499 at a flat 50 per cent discount. Amazon Echo Auto, which goes for Rs. 4,999 will be offered at Rs. 2,999 making it a 40 per cent discount.

Top of the line Amazon Echo fourth generation will be available for Rs. 6,499, at 35 per cent discount. Regular price for Echo fourth generation is Rs. 9,999. The latest Echo dot (4th-gen) is an extremely popular device and has an inbuilt LED clock display with has MRP of Rs. 5,499 will go for Rs. 4,449.

Amazon India is offering amazing combo offers too, customers can get the latest Echo dot along with a 9W smart bulb for an attractive price of Rs. 3,499. Customers can get Echo dot (4th-gen) with two units of smart bulbs for Rs. 5,499.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick will get a 43 per cent discount and the Amazon Fire TV Stick (4K Variant) will get a discount of flat Rs. 1200 making it available for Rs. 4,799. The Fire TV Stick Lite variant will be available at Rs. 2,299.

LG 4K UHD which comes with Alexa built-in will be getting a discount of up to 40 per cent during the Amazon India sale.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AmazonAmazon EchoAmazon's Alexa voice service
Next
Story

Apple iOS 14.5 latest feature will unlock iPhone with your facemask on, here's how

Must Watch

PT8M21S

DNA: Health report card can be made with tears