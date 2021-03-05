Amazon collaborates with UN Women to launch IWD storefront in India

Amazon India has collaborated with UN Women to launch the IWD Storefront ahead of International Women’s Day. Inaugurated by Country Representative, UN Women India Susan Ferguson in the presence of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani at a virtual event, the IWD Storefront was themed on “Challenge. Champion. Change.”

Amazon India says that it will help customers discover and purchase from close to 80,000 unique products including selections like organic products, handmade crafts, and healthy snacks among other things. The storefront will also have innovative and unique collections in categories like innovative toys, natural wellness, and personal care from women-led start-ups associated with Amazon Launchpad and products from offline local shops run by women.

As part of the launch, Amazon will contribute Rs 25 on each purchase to directly sponsor girl child education which will be in partnership with the NGO, Nanhi Kali. Besides that, Amazon India unveiled limited-edition bookmarks that feature stories of real women entrepreneurs to mark International Women’s Day in India.

“UN Women is celebrating the leadership of women during IWD 2021. We acknowledge the challenges women entrepreneurs across the country have overcome to support themselves and their families through e-commerce. Amazon has an important part to play in helping women become financially independent. Witnessing the success of women entrepreneurs on Amazon makes me hopeful about the enormous opportunities there are for women in the online world,” Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women India said while inaugurating the IWD Storefront.