Amazon Great Freedom Festival Dates Announced: Key Deals Include Up To 75% Off Headphones & More

New Delhi: Amazon has announced the dates for its much-awaited Great Freedom Festival sale. This annual event is packed with amazing discounts on everything from electronics and fashion to home appliances. For five days, you can find great deals on popular brands and exclusive offers. Whether you’re shopping for new tech, updating your wardrobe or refreshing your home this sale is a chance to save big.

When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival start?

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival kicks off on August 6 and runs through August 11. Prime members can start shopping at midnight (12 am) on August 6 while regular users will have access starting at noon (12 pm) on the same day.

Bank Offers:

Amazon has given a sneak peek at its Great Freedom Festival sale with a new microsite. You can get an extra 10 percent off using SBI credit cards.

Up to Rs. 45,000 Off On Laptops & More

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 features discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on laptops along with great deals on TVs, washing machines, home and kitchen appliances, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

Up to 65% Off Smart TVs, 55% Off On Home Appliances

Amazon’s Fire TV and Alexa smart home devices will be on sale at discounted prices. You can also get up to 65 percent off on smart TVs and audio systems while home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and dishwashers will be available with discounts of up to 55 percent.

Up to 75% Off Headphones in Great Freedom Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 features discounts of up to 75 percent on headphones. This is a chance to buy top-quality headphones at significantly reduced prices.

Up to 40% Off On Flights and Hotels

Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on air flight tickets and hotel bookings during the Great Freedom Festival Sale. Further, you can get a full refund on train tickets. This sale is a great opportunity to snag your favourite products or book your next trip at a discount.