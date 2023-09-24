Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Going Live On THIS Date: Check Best Deals

New Delhi: On Saturday, days after competitor Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page went up, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 page went live. Additionally, the start and conclusion dates of the Amazon sale are still to be disclosed. This is similar to Flipkart's 'coming soon' announcement.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

While the Great Indian Festival is rumored to start on October 10, if this is accurate, Amazon Prime members will be able to take advantage of bargains starting at 12 a.m. on October 9. (Also Read: Blockbuster Deal ALERT! Movie Tickets At Rs 99 Across India On THIS Date)

This is due to the fact that Amazon starts its sales 24 hours earlier for Prime members than it does for non-members. (Also Read: Game-Changing Business Idea: Earn Rs 30 Lakh Per Year With THIS Money-Making Hack)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023

For customers of Flipkart Plus, sales begin 24 hours sooner as well.

Customers will receive free delivery on their initial order, the choice to pay for the item(s) upon delivery, and simple return policies.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Bank Offers

In addition, transactions purchased with State Bank of India (SBI) credit and debit cards will automatically receive a 10 percent discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Discount Offers

The e-commerce behemoth, according to Gadgets 360, is providing a discount of up to 40 percent on smartphones and related accessories.

Expect a discount of up to 75 percent on laptops, smartphones, headphones, and Smart TVs. For Alexa-enabled gadgets like the Fire TV and Kindle, the price will be 55 percent.