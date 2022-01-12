Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts from Jan 17: Check deals, discounts

New Delhi: Ecommerce major Amazon on Wednesday (January 12) revealed the dates for the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The sale will run from January 17 to January 20. However, for Amazon Prime users, the sale will begin a day early.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the ecommerce firm will offer deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, televisions, consumer electronics, and large appliances.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Smartphone

Amazon's landing page for the Great Republic Day Sale suggests that customers will be able to buy smartphones on no-cost EMI for up to 12 months. The ecommerce major will offer up to 40% discount on top smartphones.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Offers on Laptops/Accessories

Amazon will offer up to a 40% discount on a wide range of laptops, while headphones will sell at a starting price of Rs 299 during the sale days. Customers can also avail of a 60% discount on the purchase of smartwatches.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Home Furnishing Offers

During the sale days, customers buying kitchen and dining items can purchase the products on a no-cost EMI of up to 18 months.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Card Offers

Customers using the State Bank of India’s debit and credit card can vail a 10% discount for making purchases. However, the complete terms and conditions on bank discounts aren’t out yet. Also Read: Sensex climbs over 500 points to reclaim 61K-level on earnings optimism

The sale page also points out that customers can use their Bajaj Finserv cards to convert their purchases into no-cost EMIs. Moreover, customers can also exchange their products to get additional discounts. Also Read: Infosys net profit rises 12% in Q3 as digital push hikes demand

Live TV

#mute