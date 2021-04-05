Amazon offers huge discounts on Smart TVs: Get up to 63% off with a benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh

Ecommerce platform Amazon has come up with attractive discounts for people who are looking to buy Smart TVs. Up to 63% discount is available on new TV sets and there is an opportunity to save more than Rs 1 lakh.

As per the details on the website, Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 57,691 on the TCL smart TV and after discount, one can get this TV at Rs 52,299 along with a gift coupon of Rs 1,000.

Amazon is also selling its in-house smart TV at just Rs 28,999 after a price cut of Rs 21,001. A special 42% discount is being offered on Amazon Basics.

Also, a 32-inch Skywall TV is being sold at Rs 12,499 against Rs 25,499, which is almost a Rs 13,000 discount.

Meanwhile, Philips smart TV is getting a 63% discount and it is being sold at Rs 38,990 as against Rs 1,05,990 which comes to a discount of Rs 66,991.

On Amazon, TCL’s 65 inches smart TV is sold at Rs 89,940 against Rs 1,89,990 with a discount of Rs 1,00,500.

Live TV

#mute