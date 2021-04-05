हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Amazon offers huge discounts on Smart TVs: Get up to 63% off with a benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh

As per the details on the website, Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 57,691 on the TCL smart TV and after discount, one can get this TV at Rs 52,299 along with a gift coupon of Rs 1,000. Amazon is also selling its in-house smart TV at just Rs 28,999 after a price cut of Rs 21,001.

Ecommerce platform Amazon has come up with attractive discounts for people who are looking to buy Smart TVs. Up to 63% discount is available on new TV sets and there is an opportunity to save more than Rs 1 lakh.

As per the details on the website, Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 57,691 on the TCL smart TV and after discount, one can get this TV at Rs 52,299 along with a gift coupon of Rs 1,000.

Amazon is also selling its in-house smart TV at just Rs 28,999 after a price cut of Rs 21,001. A special 42% discount is being offered on Amazon Basics.

Also, a 32-inch Skywall TV is being sold at Rs 12,499 against Rs 25,499, which is almost a Rs 13,000 discount.

Meanwhile, Philips smart TV is getting a 63% discount and it is being sold at Rs 38,990 as against Rs 1,05,990 which comes to a discount of Rs 66,991. 

On Amazon, TCL’s 65 inches smart TV is sold at Rs 89,940 against Rs 1,89,990 with a discount of Rs 1,00,500.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AmazonSmart TVsAmazon offersAmazon discountsAmazon sale
Next
Story

Samsung unveils Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones in India: Check price, features and more

Must Watch

PT9M

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day