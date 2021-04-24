Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Check top offers on One Plus, Samsung, Vivo and Oppo smartphones

Ecommerce platform Amazon has come up with a “Smartphone Upgrade Days” offer and it is offering “no-cost EMI”, and “exchange offer” as part of the sale. Besides, it is also providing an additional 10% discount on smartphones if you buy them through Citi Cards.

“Top-selling smartphones and accessories. Great offers to upgrade to the latest tech,” Amazon stated.

In terms of offers and discounts, Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy M20s at Rs 8,999, Redmi 9 Power at Rs 10,499, Oppo F19 at Rs 25,990.

Also, One Plus 8 Series 5G is available at the lowest price ever at Rs 38,999. Amazon is also selling Galaxy M12 at Rs 10,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 12,499, and Samsung Galaxy M51 at Rs 22,999.

Besides that, Samsung Note 10 Lite is sold at Rs 27,999, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G at Rs 81,999, Samsung Galaxy A12 at Rs 12,999, Samsung Galaxy A32 at Rs 21,999, Samsung A72 at Rs 34,999, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Rs 47,999.

Amazon is selling Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at Rs 14,999, Redmi 9 Power at Rs 10,499, Mi 10T 5G at 32,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 12,999, Redmi 9 at 10,999, and Mi 10 at Rs 44,999.

Oppo F19 Pro 5G is sold at Rs 25,990, Oppo F19 Pro at Rs 21,490, Oppo Reno 5 Pro at Rs 35,990, Oppo A31 at Rs 11,990, Oppo A15 at Rs 11,490, and Oppo F17 at Rs 16,990.

Amazon is offering Vivo X20 Series at Rs 19,990, Vivo Y12S at Rs 9,990, Vivo Y20 at Rs 11,490, Vivo Y51A at Rs 17,990, and Vivo Y31 at Rs 16,490.

