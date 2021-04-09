हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon unveils Regional New Year Shopping Store: Check the top offers and deals

Ecommerce platform Amazon India has finally unveiled a brand new store on its platform as it plans to help people in shopping for their regional new year celebrations.

The company launched the ‘Regional New Year Shopping Store’, which brings a wide variety of products to select from and caters to the needs of shoppers who are planning to celebrate their regional New Year.

As part of the offer, Amazon India is selling products by companies such as Pigeon, Fossil, boat, HP, OnePlus, and Samsung among others. Along with that, the company is giving up to 50% discount on the purchase of products from international companies, up to 60% on products from Amazon brands, and up to 40% off on home appliances among others.

Check out the top offers:

Amazon devices: Amazon’s 4th gen Echo Dot smart speaker is sold for Rs 3,999 and the third-generation Fire TV stick is sold for Rs 3,999.

Smartphones & accessories: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is sold for Rs 19,999. While the boAt Airdopes 441 TWS earbuds are sold for Rs 2,499, the JBL Flip 3 Stealth waterproof portable Bluetooth speakers are available for Rs 5,499.

Smartwatches: Apple Watch SE is sold for Rs 32,897 while the Amazfit GTS2 mini super-light Smart Watch is available for Rs 6,999.

Laptops: The HP 15 (2021) Thin and Light laptops are sold for Rs 38,490. Meanwhile, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 is available for Rs 54,999.

Home appliances: Samsung 1.5-ton 5-star inverter split AC is available for Rs 38,990, Samsung 198 L 4-star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator is sold at Rs 16,340 and the Crompton Ozone 75-litres desert air cooler with honeycomb pads are sold at Rs 9,695.

 

