An honest and tech-savvy auto-driver returns a passenger’s lost AirPods in 30 minutes – Read here this heart-wrenching story

New Delhi: Your mind will be blown by a recent Bengaluru occurrence. One woman's AirPods were stolen from an auto-rickshaw. Then something unexpected occurred. She received it back after a half-hour. Read on to know how is it possible.

Shidika, a resident of the IT hub, misplaced her AirPods on the way to work in the auto-rickshaw. Shidika was upset when she learned she had lost the pricey device. Fortunately, her fate was not as horrible as she had anticipated. She received the AirPods back from security at her place of employment in less than 30 minutes. (Also Read: BIZARRE: A house up for sale for Rs 1.6 crore has shower cubicle in the middle of bedroom --Check pic)

It turns out that the car's driver connected the air pods to determine who the owner was. To contact her, he then looked over his PhonePe transactions. (Also Read: Steve Jobs' sandals sold for WHOPPING price of Rs 1.7 crore in an auction-- Details inside)

"I misplaced my AirPods while driving. This car's driver, who dropped me off at WeWork, returned it to security a half-hour later when he appeared at the entrance. He utilised his PhonePe transactions to contact me after connecting the AirPods to find the owner's name, according to Shidika's tweet.

Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me. peakbengaluru Shidika Ubr (shidikaubr) November 15, 2022

Many online users were impressed by the incident. The majority of individuals were impressed by the car driver's technological aptitude.

"What if auto drivers are tech enthusiasts more than engineers? Particularly in Bangalore, "one user wrote.

That's so smart! Harshavardhan (harshavhv) November 15, 2022

Another person said, "I feel that Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech-savvy than any of us sometimes." He's the hacky generalist every startup needs, said a third person. "Impressive tech expertise," commented another.