HMD Global

Android 10 coming on all Nokia smartphones

Starting in Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone fans can get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade.

Android 10 coming on all Nokia smartphones

New Delhi: HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, on Thursday said Android 10 will soon arrive on entire Nokia smartphone portfolio.

Starting in Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone fans can get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade.

"Nokia smartphones were the first whole portfolio to benefit from a 2-letter upgrade from Android Nougat to Android Oreo and then Android Pie. We were the fastest manufacturer to upgrade from Android Oreo to Android Pie across the range," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

"With today's roll-out plan, we look set to do it even faster for Android Pie to Android 10 upgrades. We are the only manufacturer 100% committed to having the latest Android across the entire portfolio," he added.

HMD Global has also confirmed that an affordable Nokia 5G phone that would cost around half of the existing ones would arrive next year in the US.

HMD Global, Nokia, Android 10
