Android users can now send audio messages using Google Assistant, check 6 ways Google Assistant can work for you

New Delhi: Google has introduced several new feature in its Assistant that will help users get more functionalities on Android smartphones.

Google in its blog said, there are six ways you can use your voice to get more done with Google Assistant on phones. A very interesting feature that Google has introduced in its Assistant that will help users send audio messages on Android smartphones, without holding down the little mic icon.

“While we can’t offer you another hand, there are a handful of ways that Google Assistant can be the next best thing, thanks to voice control. Here are six ways you can use your voice to get more done with Google Assistant on phones,” Google wrote.

How to send audio messages

To get started, just say, “Hey Google, send an audio message” or “Hey Google, send an audio message to Paul saying I’m on the way.” The feature is available in English-speaking countries around the globe, as well as in Portuguese in Brazil.

Other additions to Google Assistant

Get help reading web articles: With Google Assistant, your browser can read web articles out loud. Whenever a web article is displayed on your browser in your Android phone, you can say, “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page” and it will immediately read aloud the content of the web page.

Find restaurants offering delivery or takeout: Just say “Hey Google, find restaurants that deliver near me” or “Hey Google, show me restaurants with takeout.”

Snap a selfie: By saying, “Hey Google, take a selfie,” Assistant will open your phone’s front-facing camera and snap a picture on the count of three.

Call or text your best friend: All you need to say is “Hey Google, video call Taylor.” And if I’m running late to our call, I can always just ask Google to send her a text by saying, “Hey Google, tell Taylor I’m running late.”

Share your favorite content: You can easily share things from your phone with friends using your voice, like articles or photos. Simply say “Hey Google, share this with Taylor” and Google Assistant will share that link or image with the person you chose.