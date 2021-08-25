हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple adds Gaana, JioSaavn music streaming services to its HomePod mini smart speaker

Available at Rs 9,900, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed.

Apple adds Gaana, JioSaavn music streaming services to its HomePod mini smart speaker

New Delhi: Apple Inc has added Gaana, JioSaavn music streaming services to its HomePod mini smart speaker. Music streaming app, Gaana will now support hands-free music streaming on HomePod mini allowing users to stream over 45 million songs across 25 languages.

HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed. Available at all leading retailers, HomePod mini, with the intelligence of Siri will pair Gaana’s massive music library as people go about their daily lives.

According to the company, with iOS 14.1 and later, users can now stream content on HomePod mini from popular music services, including Gaana and JioSaavn, so users can ask Siri to play even more music they love.

Available at Rs 9,900, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed.

