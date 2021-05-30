हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple expected to unveil new AirPods Pro in 2022 with health tracking features

Previously, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo had predicted that the sales of Apple AirPods will be less this year by 25 percent which is because of increasing competition and loss of market share. Kuo had further suggested to Apple to inculcate some health tracking features for their own TWS earbuds.

Apple expected to unveil new AirPods Pro in 2022 with health tracking features
Photo Credit: Pocket-lint

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is said to unveil the second-generation AirPods Pro in 2022 and some reports suggest that the new Air Prods Pro will come with health tracking features, enhanced design and motion sensors.  

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple might not come up with a stem design again and have a similar design like Galaxy Buds. Meanwhile, there are also talks about a shorter stem design that will be retained by the upcoming AirPods Pro. 

Previously, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo had predicted that the sales of Apple AirPods will be less this year by 25 percent which is because of increasing competition and loss of market share.

Kuo had further suggested to Apple to inculcate some health tracking features for their own TWS earbuds.

“The competitive advantage of Apple's products lies in providing integration of the "hardware, software, and service" ecosystem, not just hardware. The iPhone, for example, has seen its market share decline due to the rapid growth of the smartphone market, but it has been able to maintain shipment growth because of the strong ecosystem of the App Store and developers,” he had said. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple AirPods ProAirPods Pro designAirPods Pro featuresAirPods Pro launch
Next
Story

Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%

Must Watch

PT23M31S

Coronavirus Update: Is Delhi ready for the third wave of COVID-19?