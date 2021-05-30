Apple expected to unveil new AirPods Pro in 2022 with health tracking features

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is said to unveil the second-generation AirPods Pro in 2022 and some reports suggest that the new Air Prods Pro will come with health tracking features, enhanced design and motion sensors.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple might not come up with a stem design again and have a similar design like Galaxy Buds. Meanwhile, there are also talks about a shorter stem design that will be retained by the upcoming AirPods Pro.

Previously, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo had predicted that the sales of Apple AirPods will be less this year by 25 percent which is because of increasing competition and loss of market share.

Kuo had further suggested to Apple to inculcate some health tracking features for their own TWS earbuds.

“The competitive advantage of Apple's products lies in providing integration of the "hardware, software, and service" ecosystem, not just hardware. The iPhone, for example, has seen its market share decline due to the rapid growth of the smartphone market, but it has been able to maintain shipment growth because of the strong ecosystem of the App Store and developers,” he had said.

