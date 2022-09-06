New Delhi: Apple's Far Out event is just a day away, and anticipation for the iPhone 14 series is at an all-time high. Along with the iPhone 14, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and other products at the Far Out event on September 7. With only a day until the event, here's what to expect from Apple's 'Far Out' event.

The next-generation iPhone is the most anticipated launch at the September 7 event. Apple will discontinue the iPhone Mini with the iPhone 14 series, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most notable changes this year, according to reports. Both high-end iPhones are expected to feature a new design that will replace the long-standing notch with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also expected to include Apple's new A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max is expected to include a more powerful version of last year's A15 Bionic chip, which powers the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 14 series is also said to include a better telephoto lens, enhancing or bringing Astrophotography to the iPhone 14 models. Furthermore, the Apple iPhone 14 series is rumoured to include satellite connectivity and will finally bring the iPhone an always-on display.

Every year, Apple releases the Apple Watch alongside the iPhone. According to rumours, the Apple Watch Series 8 will be released this year, along with two additional Apple Watch models. According to reports, the Apple Watch Series 8 will include several new health features, as well as a new design that will give the Apple Watch a completely new appearance. The sensors on the Apple Watch Series 8 will be the same as those on the Apple Watch Series 7.

There have also been rumours of an Apple Watch Pro, which is said to be a more powerful version of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Pro is expected to have a larger display, approximately 7% larger than the current size. The Apple Watch Pro is expected to be made of Titanium. This year, Apple is also expected to release a new Apple Watch SE model alongside the Series 8.

Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro has also been heavily rumoured to arrive this year. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will share many similarities with the first generation, but will likely include an upgraded chip that will contribute to improved audio quality. It is unknown whether the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a new design or retain the older design introduced in 2019.

During the Apple iPhone 14 launch event, the entry-level Apple iPad will also be refreshed. The 10th-generation iPad may have a larger display than the current 10.2-inch model. The new iPad is expected to have thin bezels and Touch ID integrated into the power button, similar to the iPad Air and iPad Pro. It could include Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which powers the iPhone 12 series. The 10th-generation Apple iPad could also be unveiled at a separate event in October, alongside new Mac computers and iPad Pro models.