Apple, Google Play Store Block Two Apps In India Due To This Reason After Govt Order

These apps have been blocked  by Apple and Google, purportedly at the behest of the DoT order that found cybersecurity threat lurking upon them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Tech giants Google and Apple have taken down two apps offering international eSIM services from their respective app stores – Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. The names of the two apps providing international eSIM services are Airalo and Holafly, respectively.

The decision follows orders from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last week, which operates under the telecom ministry. To combat cyber fraud, the DoT has also instructed internet service providers (ISPs) and telecom companies to block access to the websites of these apps in India.

According to media reports, both Airalo, based in Singapore, and Holafly, based in Spain, need to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the DoT to commence selling eSIMs in the country.

Government's Reasons for Banning These Apps

Government officials state that fraudsters were found misusing eSIMs with international phone numbers to carry out cybercrimes in India and deceive innocent citizens.

Do you know what an eSIM is?

According to tech giant Apple, an eSIM is an 'industry-standard digital SIM that allows you to activate a mobile plan from your network provider without having to use a physical counterpart.' It is interesting to note that iPhone users can install over 8 eSIMs and use up to two phone numbers simultaneously.

It is noted that neither Apple nor Google has issued an official statement regarding this action. The removal of Airalo and Holafly creates inconvenience for Indian users who relied on these services for international travel or roaming. However, other eSIM providers such as Nomad eSIM and aloSIM are still available for Indian users.

