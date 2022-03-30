Apple introduces $50 million global upskilling fund; Indian employees to benefit soon

New Delhi: Apple on Wednesday (March 30) announced a $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund to work with its supply partners in various countries such as India, the US, China and Vietnam to deliver best-in-class content to people across the supply chain.

The fund will aim to expand access to learning opportunities and skill development in India, along with other supply chain hubs like the US, China and Vietnam, the tech giant said.

As part of the initiative, Apple is expected to train tens of thousands of employees across India. Eligible workers can participate in programmes through the global fund over the course of the next year.

Further, Apple will scale this programme to more supplier employees in India and around the world, IANS reported.

"We put people first in everything that we do, and we`re proud to announce a new commitment to accelerate our progress and provide even more opportunities for people across our supply chain," said Sarah Chandler, Apple`s senior director of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.

"Together with rights advocates and education leaders, we are continuing to drive new innovation to support people and the planet," Chandler added.

Foxconn and Wistron are the two of Apple’s contract manufacturers in India. The companies are helping Apple assemble its smartphones in India, including the flagship iPhone 13 in the country.

According to Sabih Khan, in-charge of Apple`s global supply chain, more than 175 of their suppliers have committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy for their Apple production.

"We`ve diverted more than 2 million tonnes of waste from landfills since 2015, and saved more than 50 billion gallons of freshwater since 2013," Khan informed in a letter. Also Read: Stocks rally for 3rd day as Russia Ukraine talks raise hopes of de-escalation of war

"We`ve supported more than 60 organisations -- including human rights and environmental defenders -- in our work to empower local voices, support community leaders, and ensure people across our supply chain are treated with dignity and respect," he added. Also Read: Delhi HC expresses concern about Whatsapp’s data sharing policy

